Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta urges Railway Ministry to extend Mangaluru-Kabakaputtur passenger trains to Subrahmanya Road

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to extend the Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central passenger train to Subrahmanya Road Station and deploy a Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) rake instead of the present conventional rake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subrahmanya Road Station located at Nettana on the Mangaluru-Hassan Railway line caters to the pilgrim centre Kukke Subrahmanya, about 12 km from the Railway Station.

At present, the Southern and the South Western Railway operate two round trips between Mangaluru Central and Kabakaputtur and one round trip between Mangaluru Central and Subrahmanya Road. Train No. 06485 leaves Mangaluru Central at 5.10 a.m. to reach Kabakaputtur at 6.50 a.m. while Train No. 06484 leaves Kabakaputtur at 7.55 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.25 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No. 06489 leaves Mangaluru Central at 10 a.m. to reach Subrahmanya Road at 12.30 p.m. while Train no. 06488 leaves Subrahmanya Road at 1.45 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 4.25 p.m. In the last trip, Train No. 06487 leaves Mangaluru Central at 6 p.m. to reach Kabakaputtur at 7.25 p.m. while Train No. 06486 leaves Kabakaputtur at at 8.25 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 10.05 p.m. The rake is stabled overnight at Mangaluru Central.

Letter to SWR

In a recent letter to SWR’s Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager, who has jurisdiction till Padil Railway Cabin, Capt. Chowta said the two services to Kabakaputtur too should be extended to Subrahmanya Road. The extension and operation of the services by a MEMU rake, the MP said, would significantly boost the connectivity between the hinterlands and Mangaluru, thereby developing regions around Kukke Subrahmanya. The extension also provides a convenient and affordable mode of commute to pilgrims as well as the local population.

A MEMU rake with faster acceleration and deceleration could immensely benefit the travelling public and encourage commuter train concept in the region, Capt. Chowta said. The move could attract more tourists and contribute to the overall economic development of the region besides boosting employment opportunities.

Early morning departure

The Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi, Mangaluru and the Kukke Shree Subrahmanya-Mangaluru Railway Commuters’ Forum wanted the last service from Mangaluru Central to Kabakaputtur to be extended to Subrahmanya Road and overnight stabling of the rake at Subrahmanya Road. This would help early morning departure of the service from Subrahmanya Road to Mangaluru Central.

Capt. Chowta was given to understand that there was lack of stabling lines at Subrahmanya Road. Therefore, the MP told The Hindu that the early morning service to Kabakaputtur could start much early, say around 4 a.m. to reach Subrahmanya Road by 6 a.m. and the return trip could start at around 6.15 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central by 9-9.15 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.