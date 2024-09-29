GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta urges Railway Ministry to extend Mangaluru-Kabakaputtur passenger trains to Subrahmanya Road

The MP wants deployment of a MEUM rake for the services as the Mangaluru-Subrahmanya Road section is already electrified

Published - September 29, 2024 12:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to deploy a MEMU rake for Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central passenger train services.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to deploy a MEMU rake for Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central passenger train services. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to extend the Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central passenger train to Subrahmanya Road Station and deploy a Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) rake instead of the present conventional rake.

Subrahmanya Road Station located at Nettana on the Mangaluru-Hassan Railway line caters to the pilgrim centre Kukke Subrahmanya, about 12 km from the Railway Station.

At present, the Southern and the South Western Railway operate two round trips between Mangaluru Central and Kabakaputtur and one round trip between Mangaluru Central and Subrahmanya Road. Train No. 06485 leaves Mangaluru Central at 5.10 a.m. to reach Kabakaputtur at 6.50 a.m. while Train No. 06484 leaves Kabakaputtur at 7.55 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.25 a.m.

Train No. 06489 leaves Mangaluru Central at 10 a.m. to reach Subrahmanya Road at 12.30 p.m. while Train no. 06488 leaves Subrahmanya Road at 1.45 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 4.25 p.m. In the last trip, Train No. 06487 leaves Mangaluru Central at 6 p.m. to reach Kabakaputtur at 7.25 p.m. while Train No. 06486 leaves Kabakaputtur at at 8.25 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 10.05 p.m. The rake is stabled overnight at Mangaluru Central.

Letter to SWR

In a recent letter to SWR’s Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager, who has jurisdiction till Padil Railway Cabin, Capt. Chowta said the two services to Kabakaputtur too should be extended to Subrahmanya Road. The extension and operation of the services by a MEMU rake, the MP said, would significantly boost the connectivity between the hinterlands and Mangaluru, thereby developing regions around Kukke Subrahmanya. The extension also provides a convenient and affordable mode of commute to pilgrims as well as the local population.

A MEMU rake with faster acceleration and deceleration could immensely benefit the travelling public and encourage commuter train concept in the region, Capt. Chowta said. The move could attract more tourists and contribute to the overall economic development of the region besides boosting employment opportunities.

Early morning departure

The Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi, Mangaluru and the Kukke Shree Subrahmanya-Mangaluru Railway Commuters’ Forum wanted the last service from Mangaluru Central to Kabakaputtur to be extended to Subrahmanya Road and overnight stabling of the rake at Subrahmanya Road. This would help early morning departure of the service from Subrahmanya Road to Mangaluru Central.

Capt. Chowta was given to understand that there was lack of stabling lines at Subrahmanya Road. Therefore, the MP told The Hindu that the early morning service to Kabakaputtur could start much early, say around 4 a.m. to reach Subrahmanya Road by 6 a.m. and the return trip could start at around 6.15 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central by 9-9.15 a.m.

Published - September 29, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Related Topics

indian railways / Mangalore / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.