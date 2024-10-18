GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta demands Vande Bharat Express service between Mangaluru and Mumbai

Introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between the commercial capital and the port city would significantly reduce the travel time, while promoting tourism, business and education, the MP pointed out.

Published - October 18, 2024 03:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to introduce a Vande Bharat Express service between Mangaluru and Mumbai on Thursday, October 17, in Mangaluru. In picture, the Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express on August 23 at Mangaluru Central.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to introduce a Vande Bharat Express service between Mangaluru and Mumbai on Thursday, October 17, in Mangaluru. In picture, the Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express on August 23 at Mangaluru Central. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to introduce a Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Mumbai to reduce the travel time for the needy.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 17, 2024, Capt. Chowta said presently, Mangaluru-Mumbai trains take anywhere between 17 to 19 hours to complete the journey on either direction. The introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between the two cities would significantly reduce the travel time, the MP pointed out.

Railways to run Deepavali special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and Karwar

Commercial capital Mumbai and port city Mangaluru require speedy connectivity, particularly for those engaged in business activities, Capt. Chowta told Mr. Vaishnaw. A speedy commuting option, the MP said, would invariably boost economic activities, including tourism, in both the regions.

Capt. Chowta said the enhanced connectivity would provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel option to patrons, thereby promoting tourism, business, and education between the two cities. Improved connectivity would stimulate economic development in Dakshina Kannada, attracting investments and creating job opportunities. A Vande Bharat Express would cater to the growing demand for efficient travel, benefiting students, professionals, and seniors, he said.

Published - October 18, 2024 03:01 pm IST

