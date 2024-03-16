Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency has 17.96 lakh voters, says Deputy Commissioner

March 16, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency has 17.96 lakh voters as of March 15, who are eligible to cast their votes in the election scheduled in the constituency on April 26, according to M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner and the Returning Officer.

Addressing press persons here on Saturday, March 16, he said that of the voters, 8.77 lakh are males and 9.19 lakh are females. The constituency has 67 transgender voters.

He said that the constituency has 1,876 polling booths of which the Mangaluru North Assembly segment has a maximum of 254 booths and Mangaluru Assembly constituency has the minimum of 210 booths.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a control room has been opened in his office to receive complaints related to elections. Its toll free number is 1950. People can file complaints over violation of model code of conduct through C-Vigil Mobile App. Political parties and candidates can obtain permission for campaign through Suvidha App.

He said that Election Commission has allowed voters aged above 85 years and Persons with Disabilities to vote through postal ballot.

The Deputy Commissioner said that those who have not enrolled their names in the voters’ list can apply through form number 6 till March 24. Such voters who want to apply for corrections, change of address and deletions can also apply till then by using form numbers 7 and 8.

He said that 23 checkposts have been opened across the constituency.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that a person was deported under Goonda Act from the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate on Saturday. Police took preventive action against 777 persons in the last three months. The police will seize 1,700 weapons from the licence holders and keep them till the end of model code of conduct that is on June 6, 2024.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Rishyanth said the district had 9,000 weapon licence holders. Externment proceedings have been initiated against 57 persons.

The Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat K. Anandh said that 57 polling stations have been identified for lower voter turnout compared to the State average. Of them, a majority are in Mangaluru South Assembly constituency. Awareness will be created to increase the turn out in this election.