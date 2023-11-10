Dakshina Kannada has 75,444 tonnes of sand extracted from non-CRZ areas in stock at yards, says Department of Mines and Geology

November 10, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada has 75,444 tonnes of sand extracted from non-coastal regulation zone areas in stock at yards, according to Dwithiya, Deputy Director, Department of Mines and Geology.

The yards had 1.02 lakh tonnes of sand extracted from non-CRZ areas in stock during the monsoon as sand extraction is restricted from June to October 15. Of the stocks, 27,023 tonnes have been supplied to construction works. Of 25 sand extraction permits issued for non-CRZ areas, 24 are in vogue, the official said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that 16 M-Sand units in the district can produce 3.36 lakh tonnes of M-Sand annually. In all, 72,183 tonnes of M-Sand have been distributed to construction works in the district between April and October 2023.

She said that four sand blocks on the Netravathi and five sand dunes on the Phalguni have been identified for extraction under CRZ area. They may yield three lakh tonnes of sand. A proposal has been sent to Karnataka State CRZ Management Authority seeking permission to extract sand in CRZ area.

Those with permits to extract sand in non-CRZ areas in a memorandum submitted on August 30, 2023, have sought relaxation in rules for inter-district transport of sand by stating that there is less demand for sand in the district. It reflected that there is no shortage of sand in the district, the statement said.

Civil contractors’ protest

Meanwhile, the Civil Contractors’ Association, Mangaluru, staged a protest in the city on Friday alleging that sand supply has come to a halt in the district.

In a memorandum submitted to the district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the president of the association Mahabala Kottary said that construction works have come to a halt owing to what he claimed was non-availability of sand. The transportation of sand from non-CRZ area was stopped six months ago and sand extraction in CRZ area was stopped two years ago, he said.

The president said that construction workers and other stakeholders of construction works have no jobs as construction activities have been affected as sand is not available.

He said that coastal area needed a separate sand policy. The government should install weigh bridges at sand stock yards in non-CRZ areas, the president said.