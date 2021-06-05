Dakshina Kannada gets its first oxygen production plant

It has been commissioned at CHC in Bantwal

The oxygen generation plant at the community health centre (CHC) at Vamadapadavu in Bantwal started its operation on Saturday and it became the first plant to be commissioned in the government health facility in Dakshina Kannada.

An oxygen generation plant each is coming up at the Government Wenlock Hospital and Government Lady Goshchen Hospital in Mangaluru.

The oxygen generation plant at the 30-bed CHC at Vamadapadavu has been constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore. The 500-litre capacity plant generates 47 litres of oxygen per minute. Americare India Foundation, Maharashtra, has constructed the plant.

After commissioning the plant, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said more oxygen generation plants would start operation in the district. Apart from two government hospitals in Mangaluru, each of the four taluk hospitals in the district would have oxygen generation plant, he said. Mr. Naik said health facilities at the Vamadapadavu CHC and other government facilities, including Bantwal taluk hospital, were being further strengthened to handle the likely third wave of COVID-19. Mr. Naik appreciated efforts of the district administration and the health staff in effectively handling of the second wave of COVID-19.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel attended the event.