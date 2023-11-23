Dakshina Kannada district administration to explore alternative water storage places

November 23, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has sought report from the two sub-divisional assistant commissioners about alternative water storage units where more water can be stored to meet the demand in Mangaluru city and other parts of Dakshina Kannada during the summer.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Muhilan said a committee each respectively headed by Mangaluru and Puttur Assistant Commissioners have been formed to work on alternative water storage units and other ways of mitigating the impending water crisis in the district.

“The committee will have discussion with all the stakeholders and explore all options. A report will be submitted to me by this month-end,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said the recent post-monsoon showers has improved the water situation in the district. The water requirement of the district was mainly served by the Netravathi and the Phalguni.

“We are looking at water storage places in the upstream of these rivers and exploring on storage of additional water,” he said.

Officials are considering storing additional water at Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge, which can be pumped when the water level goes down at Thumbe vented dam - the main source of water for Mangaluru and surrounding areas.

Mr. Muhilan said officials are also taking into consideration the drop in the demand of fresh water by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited since it started operation of desalination plant.

Mr. Muhilan said sand extraction from rivers in coastal regulation zone areas is yet start as the Karnataka Coastal Zone Management Authority is yet to give clearance for extraction identified sand blocks.

Abundant sand was available in non-CRZ areas where tenders were issued in October for extraction of sand from 25 sand blocks. Fine was imposed on tender holders for non-installation of weigh bridges. They were given time till last week of November of installation of weigh bridges, he said.

Mr. Muhilan said abundant quantity of illegally extracted sand, which was seized by district authorities, was available for government development projects.

