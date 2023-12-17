Dakshina Kannada district administration keen to provide govt. pensions to all eligible beneficiaries

December 17, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district administration is hopeful of disbursing pensions under various government schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries once the Aadhaar linking process of 1,534 beneficiaries with their bank accounts and their KYC process is completed.

Pension disbursement to 18,577 beneficiaries’ bank accounts was in trouble as of June 2023 following issues of Aadhaar non-linking, KYC etc. The numbers reduced to 1,534 after the Revenue Department launched a campaign for Aadhaar linking and KYC updation, a statement from the Deputy Commissioner here said.

1.77 lakh beneficiaries

DK has 1,77,026 beneficiaries under various social security pension schemes of the Centre and the State, including senior citizens, widows, differently-abled etc. Pension amounts were credited through direct benefit transfer scheme to their bank accounts every month.

People aged between 60-64 were paid ₹600 a month and those above 65 years were paid ₹1,200 a month as old age pension with DK having 37,231 people from BPL families. As many as 49,062 widows under BPL aged between 18-64 years get ₹800 a month as widow pension.

Disability pension of ₹800 a month was paid to those with 40% disability, ₹1,400 a month to those with 75% disability, and ₹2,000 a month to mentally disabled persons, whose annual income was less than ₹32,000. As many as 17,751 beneficiaries, who have disability either by birth or by accident get this benefit. Under the Sandhya Suraksha Scheme for people aged beyond 65, 62,907 persons get ₹1,200 a month. As many as 6,228 divorced or unmarried women aged between 40 and 59 years in the BPL category get ₹800 a month under the Manaswini scheme. Ten sexual minority community members get ₹800 a month pension under Mythri scheme.

Endosulfan victims get ₹2,000 a month for disability between 25-59% and ₹4,000 for more than 60% disability. There were 3,808 such beneficiaries. As many as 28 widows of farmers who committed suicide for various reasons get ₹2,000 a month while one victim of acid attack gets ₹10,000 a month pension.