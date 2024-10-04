Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner inspects nomination papers of five candidates

Nominations of all five candidates for the October 21 byelection to Karnataka Legislative Council for Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency were found to be in order on Friday, October 4.

Returning Officer and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan scrutinised the nominations on the appointed date at his office.

The RO said papers of BJP’s Kishor B.R. (Kishor Kumar Puttur), Raju Poojary of Congress, Anwar Sadath S. of Social Democratic Party of India, and Independent candidates Mohammed Riyaz and Dinakar Ullal were in order. October 7 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The Election Commission of India is holding the byelection following the vacancy caused by the resignation of Kota Srinivas Poojary of BJP, who was elected to the Council from the dual membership constituency in the December 2021 elections. Mr. Poojary, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the Council, was elected as the MP for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the May 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha.

High stakes

This byelection has become a matter of prestige for the BJP as the party has to retain the seat that it has been winning since 2008 when Mr. Poojary got elected first through a byelection after the demise of incumbent Blasius D’Souza of Congress. He continued to get elected in the subsequent elections in 2010, 2016 and 2021. K. Prathapchandra Shetty of Congress was the other member elected from the dual constituency in 2004, 2010, and 2016. Mr. Shetty was also the chairman of the council from 2018 till his retirement from politics in 2021. During the December 2021 elections, Congress’ Manjunath Bhandary was elected along with Mr. Poojary.

Kishore Kumar Puttur of BJP, who rose from the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh ranks, perhaps is contesting an election for the first time. Hailing from a non-dominant caste of Bhandari, Mr. Puttur is banking upon the traditional votes of the BJP members in the local bodies. In the December 2021 elections, Mr. Poojary secured 3,672 votes while Mr. Bhandary had polled 2,079 votes,

On the other hand, Raju Poojary of Congress is a cooperative veteran beginning his career as a gram panchayat member and rose to become the president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat. Presently, he is one of the directors of South Canara District Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank.