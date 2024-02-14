ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada DDPI transferred to Belagavi

February 14, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday transferred Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Dayanand Ramachandra Nayak to Belagavi.

His transfer came four days after a controversy erupted at St. Georsa English Higher Primary School, a government-aided private school, at Jeppu in Mangaluru, after a teacher allegedly made derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and the Hindu religion. It resulted in protests outside the school by parents, students, and Sangh Parivar activists on February 10 and February 12, seeking action against the teacher. The Sangh Parivar also protested outside the DDPI’s office, zilla panchayat, Kottara, on February 12. The school announced on February 12 that the teacher in question had been suspended.

As per the Government Order issued by the Under Secretary (Administration), Department of School Education and Literacy on Wednesday, Mr. Nayak has been posted as principal, Government College of Teachers Education, Belagavi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkatesh Subraya Patagar, Deputy Director in the office of Additional Commissioner, School Education Department, Kalaburagi, has been posted as the new DDPI of Dakshina Kannada. Because of administrative exigency and till further orders, the officers have been transferred with immediate effect, the order stated.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Tuesday accused the Education Department of not handling the issue properly, which led into a controversy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore / education

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US