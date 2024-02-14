Dakshina Kannada DDPI transferred to Belagavi

February 14, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government on Wednesday transferred Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Dayanand Ramachandra Nayak to Belagavi.

His transfer came four days after a controversy erupted at St. Georsa English Higher Primary School, a government-aided private school, at Jeppu in Mangaluru, after a teacher allegedly made derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and the Hindu religion. It resulted in protests outside the school by parents, students, and Sangh Parivar activists on February 10 and February 12, seeking action against the teacher. The Sangh Parivar also protested outside the DDPI’s office, zilla panchayat, Kottara, on February 12. The school announced on February 12 that the teacher in question had been suspended.

As per the Government Order issued by the Under Secretary (Administration), Department of School Education and Literacy on Wednesday, Mr. Nayak has been posted as principal, Government College of Teachers Education, Belagavi.

Venkatesh Subraya Patagar, Deputy Director in the office of Additional Commissioner, School Education Department, Kalaburagi, has been posted as the new DDPI of Dakshina Kannada. Because of administrative exigency and till further orders, the officers have been transferred with immediate effect, the order stated.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former Minister B. Ramanath Rai on Tuesday accused the Education Department of not handling the issue properly, which led into a controversy.