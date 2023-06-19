Dakshina Kannada DC seeks ₹59.5 lakh for immediate sea erosion prevention works

June 19, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has asked the State government to release ₹59.5 lakh for carrying out immediate protection wall reconstruction and other works to prevent further sea erosion on Ullal, Uchchila, and Batpady beachfront during the oncoming monsoon.

In a letter to Revenue Department Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) dated June 16, the then Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said the Executive Engineer, Ports and Fisheries Department, has sought funds for three works that need to be carried out immediately.

They are restoration of protection wall and beach protection at Uchchila and Batpady at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh, laying connectivity road and restoration of protection wall in the sea erosion affected area in Ullal at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh, and ₹ 19.5 lakh has been sought for laying connectivity road and restoration of protection wall at Mukkachheri in Ullal.

Mr. Kumar said the proposal by the Executive Engineer has been forwarded by his office to the Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport.

Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport Minister Mankal Vaidya recently visited the areas and directed officials to take up immediate works to prevent further damage due to sea erosion during monsoon, the former DC said.

He had sought immediate release of funds available under District Disaster Relief Fund as per the guidelines of National Disaster Relief Fund/ State Disaster Relief Fund.