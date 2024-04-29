Dakshina Kannada DC orders return of weapons deposited during the elections

April 29, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Monday, April 29, said farmers in Dakshina Kannada police district who have deposited their weapons in line with the Election Commission orders with respective police stations/arms dealers may get the weapons back.

Farmers who had weapons including rifles etc. for the protection of crops were asked to deposit the weapons when the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was announced. Though the code of conduct will be effective till the date of declaration of results, the return order was made given the completion of the voting process in Dakshina Kannada district. The return order does not apply to deposits made by farmers in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate limits.

A screening committee comprising the DC and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth decided to return the weapons subject to certain conditions. The weapons should not be displayed in public and should be used only for the protection of crops. If demanded, the weapons should be produced before the competent government officers for verification. Violation of the conditions will lead to confiscation of the weapon and booking cases under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, said an official release.

