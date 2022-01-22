Dakshina Kannada DC asks BLOs to identify non-vaccinated persons

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday directed the booth level officers (BLOs) to visit houses carrying voters’ list with them and identify those who have not taken vaccine against COVID-19 and convince such persons to get themselves jabbed.

At a virtual meeting with the BLOs, Dr. Rajendra said the district had 1,861 BLOs. In addition, there are 186 supervisors to supervise them.

For voters’ list

Along with identifying those who have not taken the vaccine, the BLOs should enrol the names of those aged 18 and above in the voters’ list by carrying Form no. Six with them. They should also take steps to remove the names of those deceased from the voters’ list. The BLOs should inform the Health Department about the persons who were found not vaccinated.

He instructed the taluk-level officers to organise vaccine mela in taluks every Tuesday and Friday.

Those front line workers who have not taken the booster dose should take it, he said.