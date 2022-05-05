Dakshina Kannada DC arranges picnic for residents of Children’s Home

A replica of the Eiffel tower (the landmark of Paris, France) at Dr. Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama, near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H S Manjunath

May 05, 2022 10:57 IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra arranged a day-long visit to Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama and joined them in the evening