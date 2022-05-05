Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada DC arranges picnic for residents of Children’s Home

A replica of the Eiffel tower (the landmark of Paris, France) at Dr. Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama, near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H S Manjunath
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU May 05, 2022 10:57 IST
Updated: May 05, 2022 10:58 IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra spent time with residents of the government-run Children’s Home for Boys during his visit to Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama on May 3.

The Children’s Home at Bondel is home to 13 children aged between six and 17 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dr. Rajendra took the initiative to arrange a trip for these children to the Nisargadhama. Apart from arranging a vehicle, Dr. Rajendra arranged snacks for the day-long visit to the Nisargadhama.

He joined the children in the evening. Pilikula Nisargadhama Commissioner Venkatesh, Child Protection Officer Yamuna and Children’s Home Superintendent Sridhar also joined the group.

Related Topics
arts, culture and entertainment
children
Related Articles
Read more...