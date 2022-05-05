Dakshina Kannada DC arranges picnic for residents of Children’s Home
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra arranged a day-long visit to Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama and joined them in the evening
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra spent time with residents of the government-run Children’s Home for Boys during his visit to Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama on May 3.
The Children’s Home at Bondel is home to 13 children aged between six and 17 years.
Dr. Rajendra took the initiative to arrange a trip for these children to the Nisargadhama. Apart from arranging a vehicle, Dr. Rajendra arranged snacks for the day-long visit to the Nisargadhama.
He joined the children in the evening. Pilikula Nisargadhama Commissioner Venkatesh, Child Protection Officer Yamuna and Children’s Home Superintendent Sridhar also joined the group.
