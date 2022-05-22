Dakshina Kannada DC also bans extraction of sand from rivers in CRZ area

This comes close on the heels of the Udupi district administration also banning extraction of sand from rivers in the coastal regulatory zones

Close on the heels of the Udupi district administration banning extraction of sand from rivers in the coastal regulatory zones (CRZ), Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra too has followed suit pursuant to the orders by the National Green Tribunal (South Zone).

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Dr. Rajendra said the District Sand Monitoring Committee had recently started the process of issuing temporary permits for extraction of sand from the sand bars in rivers. Around 130 temporary permits had been issued.

“With the order of the NGT, the whole process has been stopped. There will be no extraction of sand in the coastal regulatory zones in Dakshina Kannada,” he said. The temporary permit holders have been informed about the NGT’s decision. They have been asked to remove boats and other equipment from the respective places, he said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Saturday ordered a complete ban on sand extraction from rivers in CRZ. As many as 161 temporary permits had been issued for sand extraction in Udupi district.

Following the NGT judgement, Mr. Rao asked the mines and geology department to withhold the permits through Integrated Lease Management System.

The NGT Bench in Chennai, comprising judicial member K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on May 18 said sand was being allowed to be extracted by the government through collecting nominal royalty.

Allowing sand to be sold would tantamount to “sand mining”, which is a prohibited activity in CRZ. Sand bars could be removed only by the local community using traditional method only to facilitate safe navigation of fishing vessels.

The extracted sand can be used to nourish beaches, river beds, or river banks. It was stopping sand extraction as it was being done on large commercial scale along the Karnataka coast, the Bench noted.