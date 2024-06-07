Dakshina Kannada Congress chief rules out resigning over defeat in Lok Sabha elections

The president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and MLC K. Harish Kumar on Friday ruled out him quitting as head of the committee owing moral responsibility for the defeat of party candidate Padmaraj R. Poojary in the Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a section of party workers demanding his resignation on social media Mr. Kumar told a press conference here that he will not respond to the demands made by forming a WhatsApp group. “Did the then presidents of the committee resign when senior Congress leaders B. Janardhana Poojary and M. Veerappa Moily lost the Lok Sabha polls in the same constituency,” he asked.

Mr. Kumar said that none of the office-bearers of the committee or Congress leaders have demanded his resignation. “I will not resign just because some persons pressed for it on social media,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing MLC, whose term ends on June 17, 2024, said that he rose to the level of district president after serving the party in various capacities. He had also faced the Assembly elections from Belthangady constituency unsuccessfully in 2004.

Mr. Kumar said that the party faced the recent Lok Sabha election under the leadership of former Minister B. Ramanath Rai. The party could increase its vote share in the 2024 election when compared to 2019 election. The share rose from from 37.14% (4,99,664 votes) to 43.43% (6,14,924 votes) in 2024. Thus the party could secure 1.14 lakh more votes.

“An individual cannot be held responsible either for the victory or defeat in an election. The gain or loss belongs to the party,” he said.

The MLC said that the new NDA government should drop “hate politics” and should not use the Enforcement Directorate or the Income Tax Departments to settle political scores. They should be allowed to function independently.

The BJP could not win a majority on its own due to the arrogant style of governance by Narendra Modi, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.