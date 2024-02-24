Dakshina Kannada can become the first district in Karnataka to map all 223 gram panchayats with four material recovery facilities to process dry waste

February 24, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada might become the first district in the State to cover all its gram panchayats under the dry waste processing system, called material recovery facility (MRF), when it commissions three more such facilities in a couple of months.

While one MRF with an installed capacity to process 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of dry waste is functional at Thenka Yedapadavu in Mangaluru taluk, three more MRFs, each with 7 TPD installed capacity, are in the final stages of completion at Narikombu in Bantwal taluk, Ujire in Belthangady taluk, and Kedambady in Puttur taluk.

While the Yedapadavu facility is processing dry waste from 51 gram panchayats of Mangaluru and Moodbidri taluks, Narikombu MRF will cover 39 GPs from Bantwal taluk and 17 from Ullal taluk, Ujire MRF — 48 GPs of Belthangady taluk, and Kedambady MRF would process waste from 22 GPs of Puttur, 21 from Kadaba, and 25 GPs from Sullia taluks.

Mapping 223 GPs to MRFs

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh told The Hindu that the district was perhaps the first to map all its 223 gram panchayats to one or the other MRF to process dry waste. Being executed by the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department under the Swachh Bharath Mission, the MRF is a win-win situation for the operator and the GPs.

With the panchayats being unable to establish individual dry waste processing centres following a resource crunch, the MRF established by the ZP through CSR and government funds provide a solution, Dr. Anandh said. Neither the panchayat pays anything to the MRF operator, nor the operator pays anything to the panchayats with the facility being a self-sustaining one, he said.

Each of the three MRFs was estimated to cost ₹1.95 crore with the major portion of about ₹1.4 crore to ₹1.5 crore going for civil works and the remaining towards the machinery. Funds are raised from different grants to taluk panchayats and the ZP and from CSR initiatives, including ₹46.65 lakh from Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project for the Ujire MRF and ₹25 lakh from the District Mineral Fund. The MCF would provide a truck to the Narikombu facility.

All that the GPs have to do is to collect dry waste from door-to-door and store it in a designated place. Trucks from the MRF will visit the collection facility on designated days and transport the waste to the MRF, where it will be segregated depending on the size. Recyclable waste will be bailed through a bailing machine and sent to the recycler concerned while non-recyclable waste will be sent to cement factories as fuel, the CEO said.

Start-up Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd., which handles Nitte MRF in Udupi district and the Thenka Yedapadavu MRF, will also manage the Kedambady and Narikombu facilities while Vaishnawi Industries Ltd. will manage the Ujire facility. Each of the three MRFs was expected to employ at least 15 persons in the beginning that could increase as the dry waste quantity increases.

Initiated during the tenure of Kumara as the CEO, the new MRFs are likely to be commissioned by March-end.