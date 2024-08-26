ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi deck up to celebrate ‘Mosaru Kudike’ on August 27

Updated - August 26, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

As part of ‘Mosaru Kudike’, earthen pots containing milk and milk products are hung from the wooden gopuras or scaffoldings erected on roads or playgrounds. Youths form pyramids below them and try to break the pots with hand or sticks. This event is the most awaited one during Sri Krishna Janmashtami

The Hindu Bureau

All set for ‘Mosaru Kuduke celebration’. A scene at Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple Road where curd pots have been tied from the ceiling. The Mosaru Kudike will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi decorated with flowers on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, August 26. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Members of Dharpana team performing a tiger dance in front of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Monday, August 26. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A festive atmosphere prevailed at many places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as ‘Mosaru Kudike’ or Sri Krishna Leelotsava as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday evening (August 27).

‘Mosaru Kudike’ is also called “Vittal Pindi” in Karnataka.

As part of ‘Mosaru Kudike’, earthen pots containing milk and milk products are hung from the wooden gopuras or scaffoldings erected on roads or playgrounds. Youths form pyramids below them and try to break the pots with hand or sticks. This event is the most awaited one during Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

Forming human pyramids to breaking pots hung on long wooden bars or ropes is a recent development. In the olden days, those who wanted to break the pots used to dress as ‘gopalakas’ (friends of Lord Sri Krishna). Now this ‘vesha’ has disappeared.

It is said that ‘Mosaru Kudike’ is nothing but demonstrating and imitating naughty actions of the the young Lord Krishna and his young ‘gopalaka’ friends. They were said to have sneaked into homes in Gokul like thieves to drink milk and curd. Unable to bear them, women hung the pots on the ceiling. As Lord Krishna was said to have been born at midnight, ‘Mosaru Kudike’ is observed the next evening to celebrate his birth by imitating the actions of Lord Krishna and ‘gopalakas’.

According to G.N. Bhat, a Sanskrit scholar, ‘Mosaru Kudike’ has a philosophical meaning too. He said the pot represents a body that is made of Pancha Mahabhutas (five gross elements). Curd or butter inside the pot represents atma or soul. If a seeker wants to achieve self-realisation to attain atmananda, he or she has to learn to break the shackles of these five elements.

‘Mosaru Kudike’ is prominently celebrated in Mangaluru at Urwa Stores, Kottara, Kadri, Attavara, Urwa, Shakthi Nagara and Thokkottu.

It is a major attraction on the Car Street of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

Sri Krishna Vesha

A girl making rangoli on Sri Krishna during the Sri Krishna Vesha competition in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Children performing at the Sri Krishna Vesha competition organised by the Kalkura Foundation. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Children participated in the Sri Krishna Vesha competition as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Children participated in the Sri Krishna Vesha competition as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru and Udupi witnessed Sri Krishna Vesha competitions on Monday, August 26.

Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt organised the Muddu Krishna competition while Kalkura Foundation in Mangaluru organised Sri Krishna Vesha competition at Kadri Manjunatha temple.

‘Huli Vehsa’ (tiger dance) attracted many people in Udupi city.

