‘Dakshina Kannada admn. ready to handle natural disasters’

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari handing over equipment to handle natural disasters to personnel from Fire and Emergency Services in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

22 June 2020 23:48 IST

MRPL sponsors various equipment for the purpose

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday said that the administration is ready to face the monsoon situation in view of the incidents that occurred during the last two years.

He was speaking after handing over various equipment to different government agencies to face natural disaster sponsored by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. here. MRPL has provided equipment worth ₹ 1 crore for the benefit of different frontline agencies to ensure the safety of people.

Mr. Poojari said that the District Disaster Management Committee has procured the equipment to face natural disasters, if any. Previous experiences have made the administration more cautious. The equipment sponsored by MRPL has strengthened the administration, the Minister said.

On the occasion, the administration felicitated MRPL’s Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma to acknowledge company’s gesture.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, MLAs, MLCs and others were present.