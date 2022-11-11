Dakshina Kannada administration to launch special summary revision of electoral rolls on November 12

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada district administration will launch the special summary revision of electoral rolls on Saturday, said Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar.

Mr. Kumar told reporters here on Friday that the revision would be done on November 12, November 20, December 3, and December 4. The draft electoral rolls were published on Friday while claims and objections would be received till December 8. Claims and objections would be disposed off by December 26 while the final rolls would be published on January 5, 2023, he said.

Mr. Kumar said the draft rolls have 17,08,955 electors, including 8,71,364 women and 8,37,527 men. The final rolls as published on January 13, 2022, had 17,53,328 electors. Mangaluru City North has the highest number of voters — 2,39,534 while Mangaluru (Ullal) has the lowest — 1,92,315. The elector-to-population ratio in the district was 72.48, which indicates a healthy ratio. As many as 29,410 new voters were added while 73,783 were removed while preparing the draft rolls.

Mr. Kumar urged electors to verify the draft rolls published either at the electoral registration officer, jurisdictional polling officer, ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in, nsvp.in, dk.nic.in or by calling the helpline 1950. One polling booth, which had just 29 voters, was cancelled and voters were shifted to the nearby booth in Mangaluru City North segment.

The Election Commission of India this year provided four eligibility dates for young voters enrolling in the rolls. Young voters aged above 17 could register their names a year before and their claims would be considered on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, for inclusion in the rolls. Thus, there was no need to wait for one year to get included, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The administration would undertake special campaigns in educational institutions to facilitate enrolling of young voters as usual, Mr. Kumar said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy and Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru Sub-Division C. Madan Mohan were present.