Dakshina Kannada administration prohibits trekking during monsoon

Published - July 06, 2024 07:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The administration also prohibits entry of people into waterbodies for fishing, swimming and other adventure activities during rainy season

The Hindu Bureau

Trekkers at the Devaragadde checkpost near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada, which is the starting point of the trek to Kumara Parvatha peak. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has prohibited trekking to peaks in the district till the end of monsoon.

In an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate M.P. Mullai Muhilan said owing to heavy rains there are chances of landslips, mudslides, and lightning. It will be risky to carry out trekking in such a situation. As a precautionary measure, the district disaster management authority has prohibited trekking to peaks till the end of the monsoon.

People from the district and other parts of the State trek to several peaks, including the popular Kumaradhara and Gadaikallu. Tourists also trek to Bandaje falls in Belthangady taluk.

Mr. Muhilan said the district administration has received information about trekkers coming in big numbers to these peaks.

Mr. Muhilan said there will be a prohibition on trekking to peaks carried out by homestays, resorts, and Forest Department during the monsoon. Any violation of the order will lead to initiation of criminal proceedings under the Disaster Management Act, he said.

In another order, Mr. Muhilan has cautioned tourists against entering waterfalls, rivers, streams, and the sea during the monsoon. There will also be a bar on swimming and adventure activities in the above waterbodies during the same period, he said.

Mr. Muhilan said with people venturing out for swimming, fishing, and entering swollen waterbodies, instances of drowning have been reported in the district. There is a need to prohibit such adventurous activities to save lives, he said.

The Disaster Management Act empowers the district authority to restrict and control entry of persons into vulnerable areas. Violation of the direction is a punishable offence under the Act, he added.

