Dakshina DC and others to depose on March 23

Mangaluru

20 March 2020 00:29 IST

Udupi DC is conducting a magisterial inquiry into December 19 police firing

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner C. Madan Mohan, and 28 officials and policemen have been called on March 23 to depose before Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, who is conducting the magisterial inquiry into the December 19 police firing in which two persons died. Mr. Jagadeesha told reporters on Thursday that the doctors who conducted the postmortem of the deceased and a few policemen have been called on March 23.

On that day he will announce another date for people to submit their statements related to police firing.

“That date will also be the day on which I will close the hearing and start looking at documents that have been placed,” he said. Mr. Jagadeesha said the State government has accepted his request and extended the term of inquiry till April 23.

During a recent hearing on a petition by former Mayor K. Ashraf, the High Court of Karnataka has directed him to produce the report of the inquiry on April 21. “I will submit the report to the government first and then to the High Court,” he said.

On Thursday, 29 Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel who were posted on duty on December 19 submitted their statements.

As many as six civilians submitted their statements along with six compact discs containing videos related to the firing.