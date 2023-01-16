ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy farmers to stage protest seeking increase in milk procurement price in Udupi

January 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Besides ₹5 hike in milk procurement price, farmers also want ₹5 a kg subsidy for cattle feed, prices of which have increased exponentially

The Hindu Bureau

Dairy farmers under the banner of Sahakara Bharathi, a pan-India NGO of cooperatives, will stage a demonstration protesting ₹2 hike in purchase price of a litre of milk and demanding a hike of at least ₹5 a litre, at district office complex in Rajatadri in Manipal, Udupi district, on January 19.

Farmers are unhappy with the decision of the government to allow hike of just ₹2 as against ₹3 proposed by the Karnataka Milk Federation in November last year, said Bola Sadashiva Shetty, President of Udupi district Sahakara Bharathi. With the cost of milk production increasing every year, dairy farmers need adequate price for the produce, he said.

Besides ₹5 hike in milk procurement price, farmers also want ₹5 a kg subsidy for cattle feed, prices of which have increased exponentially, Mr. Shetty told reporters on Monday, January 16, at Udupi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sahakara Bharathi wants Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to lay special emphasis on helping dairy farmers and should provide special grants for the purpose. Increase in the prices of fodder, labour charges, hay, medicines etc., has put dairy farmers in a piquant situation. As there was no support given to dairy farmers, the quantity of milk production has come down in Karnataka. All milk Unions in the State were suffering from financial losses. Dairy farming would get severely affected if the government does not support the farmers.

Mr. Shetty also demanded filling up of vacant posts in the animal husbandry and veterinary services department so as to render proper service to dairy farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US