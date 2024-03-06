Dairy farmers Maimoona and her daughter Marzina Rajkamal chosen for Mangaluru Press Club Award for 2023-24

March 06, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dairy farmers Maimoona and her daughter Marzina Rajkamal of Harekala in Ullal taluk, who sell about 320 litres of milk daily, have been chosen for Mangaluru Press Club Award for 2023-24. The award will be presented to them at the Press Club Day on March 10.

When many are deviating from dairy farming, the mother and daughter now rear more than 70 cows of which 40 are milking ones. The duo sell between 300 and 320 litres of milk daily, a release from the club said.

Ms. Maimoona is the wife of the late Abul Mazeed Rajkamal who passed away on January 26, 2009. As leading the family became a challenge following the death of her husband, she sold cows and goats which the family had. Ms. Maimoona began selling biriyani to lead the life. When she found it also difficult, her daughter Ms. Marizna, a software engineer, convinced her to go back to dairy farming.

Initially she purchased a cow and began selling milk. After selling some gold ornaments, Ms. Maimoona purchased seven more cows, of which four died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing all challenges they improved the dairy farming. Now they have employed five labourers to assist them. The mother and daughter get up at 4 a.m. and spend two hours at the cow shed for milking cows.

They have also been contributing the profit earned for the marriages of poor girls, destitutes, old-age homes and other social activities irrespective of the religion of the receivers.

They have been contributing to the welfare of Kannada-medium schools. They have donated required materials to the Harekala Gram Panchayat.

The duo have set a target of rearing 101 cows. They are also into poultry and goat farming. They have also cultivated fruits in their Mazeed farm, the release said, adding that a two-member committee had selected them for the award.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.