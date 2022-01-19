Daily tulasi ‘archane’, bhajans to mark new paryaya

Vidyasagar Tirtha Swami of Udupi Sri Krishnapura Mutt, who took over the reins of Sri Krishna Mutt during the paryaya celebrations, said sahasra tulasi archane to and bhajans every day will be part of his paryaya during the next two years

Vidyasagar Tirtha Swami of Udupi Sri Krishnapura Mutt, who took over the reins of Sri Krishna Mutt during the paryaya celebrations on Tuesday, said sahasra tulasi archane to Lord Krishna and bhajans every day will be part of his paryaya during the next two years.

In his blessings during the paryaya darbar after he ascended the sarvajna peetha that marked the change of administration of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi, the seer said services could become a success with the cooperation of the devotees and the will of Lord Krishna. He said he did not expect the kind of cooperation and enthusiasm from devotees before and during the paryaya celebrations at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. He said hundreds of devotees have participated directly and indirectly in the events thereby enhancing the celebrations.

Wishing devotees a bright future, the seer, who is performing the fourth paryaya, said he is living with specific goals and hoped the Lord would give the strength to keep up the expectations from devotees.

Former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said the world has accepted Indian culture and tradition. History tells that India had been the education hub in the past attracting thousands, he noted.

Paryaya darbar awards were presented to hotelier Neramballi Raghavendra Rao and P. Vrajanatha Acharya on behalf of his father, the late P. Vyasaacharya.

Haridasa Upadhyaya, P. Lakshminarayana Sharma, Gururaj Nippani, Chippagiri Nagendracharya, and Gopalakrishna Upadhya were declared as ashaana vidwamasas of the Sri Krishna Mutt.

On the occasion, Vidyasagar and the other seers of Ashta Mutts released the vangmaya nidhi of Vadiraja.

Outgoing paryaya seer Ishapriya Tirtha Swami of Adamar Mutt, Palimaru Mutt Seer Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami, Kaniyuru Mutt seer Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami, Palimar Mutt junior seer Vidyarajeshwar Tirtha Swami, and Shirur Mutt seer Vedavardhana Tirtha Swami were present.

Among those present included MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, National Women’s Commission Member Shyamala Kundar, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara, former Ministers Vinay Kuamr Sorake and K. Abhayachandra Jain.