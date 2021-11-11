Daily performances of Yakshagana melas begin

Artistes of Dharmasthala Yakshagana Mela performing Pandavashwamedha prasanga on the first day of the 2021-22 tour in Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

A team of youngsters of the Hiriyadkka Mela, including graduates, students and professionals, to set out for season’s journey on December 9

A series of daily Yakshagana performances of 2021-22 by melas (touring troupes) began in the coastal region on Wednesday with more-than-a-century-old Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Krupaphoshita Yakshagana Mandali launching the first of the season’s shows.

Manager of the Dharmasthala mela Girish Hegde said that the mela will stage its performances in Dharmasthala itself for 25 days till December 4. It will set out on a tour on December 5. The mela will continue to present short duration shows between 7 p.m. and midnight.

A majority of its shows are “harake bayalatas” (organised and sponsored by those fulfilling their vows). “Our shows are booked for the next about 10 years,” he said.

Another over-a-century-old mela, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali, will start its journey on November 29. It has now six troupes. Its Devi Mahatme show is the most sought-after and widely performed. The mela continues to perform all-night shows.

P. Kishen Hegde, who owns five melas — Saligrama, Soukuru, Hiriyadkka, Madamakki and Megaravalli — told The Hindu that his over-a-50-year-old Saligrama Mela will begin its tour on December 6. The five troupes together is a team of about 300 persons.

The Soukuru troupe will set out on its journey on November 29, Hiriyadkka on December 9, Madamakki on December 13 and Megaravalli tentatively on December 20.

Mr. Hegde said that the Hiriyadkka troupe will present short duration shows. Occassionally, it will perform all-night shows. Otherwise, the short duration shows are performed between 8.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. A unique feature of the Hiriyadkka Mela is that a majority of its artistes are youngsters who are graduates, including B.Com degree holders, students and professionals working in banks. It includes an artiste who is pursuing Chartered Accountancy. “It is a troupe of youths who perform in the Tenku Thittu (southern school) style,” he said and added that the other troupes are from the Badagu Thittu (northern school).

Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshwari Dashavatara Yakshagana Mela attached to Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Temple is another mela which is over a century old. Managing trustee of the temple H. Dhananjaya Shetty said that the five troupes of the mela will commence their daily performances on November 28. Like the Dharmasthala mela, the five troupes of the Mandarthi mela too will perform only in Mandarthi for about 15 to 20 days.

They will go on their tour later. The five troupes put together is a team of about 250 persons, Mr. Shetty said and added that the shows are all-night ones.

The coastal and Malnad belt have over 40 touring troupes of Yakshagana. During the 2020-21 season, they were forced to end their performances by March-end due to the lockdown.

“The response to bookings this year is not that bad,” Mr. Hegde said. The daily shows, for about six months, will go on till May-end.