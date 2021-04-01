Dacoits strike in Moodbidri, Bajpe

A group of dacoits robbed two persons of their cash and other articles and damaged two cars at two different places in the early hours of Wednesday.

While three incidents were reported in the Moodbidri Police limits, one incident was reported in the Bajpe Police limits. All these incidents were reported between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Rajesh, a car driver, was robbed of ₹2,300 in cash, a mobile phone and his motorcycle while he was returning home on his motorcycle at Kadandale on Belman-Sachharipete Road in Moodbidri. The group of five dacoits came in a car and blocked Rajesh’s motorcycle at around 3 a.m. They threw chilli powder on Rajesh and robbed him of his cash and other valuables.

At 3.50 a.m., the dacoits damaged the car that belonged to a relative of complainant Harishchandra Naik in Moodbidri and took away ₹4,000 in cash kept in the dashboard of the car. Naik’s family members were able to catch a glimpse of the faces of three of the five dacoits when they removed their masks as they fled the spot.

At around 4.30 a.m., the dacoits knocked on the doors of Arun Salyan’s house in Todar village of Moodbidri and threatened him in Tulu asking him to open the doors. When Salyan and his family members raised their voice, the dacoits fled. They, however, damaged the windshield of Salyan’s car before going away in their car.

The dacoits waylaid Kiran Kumar Shetty at Anechadavu, near Gurupura Pete, and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash. The dacoits also damaged his car. A case was registered in the Bajpe Police Station.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the four offences were committed by dacoits who came in two cars. These four robbery incidents were similar to three incidents reported in the area in a week’s time. The police are working on clues to trace the accused, he added.