Cyclothon in Mangaluru marks World Polio Day

Rotarians of Mangaluru with MBC members before the flagging off of the End Polio Cyclothon in Mangaluru on October 24   | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Rotarians of Rotary Clubs of Zone 2 and 3 in Mangaluru on October 24 organised End Polio Cyclothon to mark the World Polio Day.

Nearly 50 members of Mangalore Bicycle Club (MBC) participated in the Cyclothon from Mangala Stadium to Surathkal Light House and back, a distance of about 35 kms. Flagging off the Cyclothon, Rotary past district Governor Ranganath Bhat spoke about the Rotary movement and its efforts to eradicate Polio from the Earth.

Led by Club President Dijaraj Nair and General Secretary Ganesh Nayak, MBC members wearing T shirts with End Polio message, rode through Kulur, Baikampady, Chatrapur, Hosabettu and Doddakoplu to reach the Light House. They returned to the city on the same route.

President and members of Rotary Clubs of Zone 2 and 3 along with Assistant Governors Raghavendra P, Yathish Baikampady and Zonal Secretary Nithin Kamath were present.


