Cyclists ride to create drug abuse awareness in Mangaluru

Over 50 cyclists, from four-and-a-half-year-old Samyuktha to 60-year-old Joseph Pereira, joined hands with Mangaluru City Police to create awareness against drug abuse on Sunday.
Team WeRCycling, an association of professional riders, organised the rally to support the police in their initiative to spread the message against drug abuse.
The rally commenced from Mangala Stadium and passed through Lady Hill Circle, All Bagh, PVS Buildings, Bunts Hostel Circle, St Agnes Institutions and M G Road before culminating at the start venue.
Samyukta, who rode confidently with WERC's Harniish Raj, was the centre of attraction. A few cyclists including Mr. Periera and Gururaj Krishnamurthy joined the rally soon after completing their 400 km Mangaluru-Kumta-Mangaluru Brevet early in the morning.
Ramakrishna, PI with police narcotic wing, elaborated the efforts behind creating awareness against drug abuse.
Barke PI Jyothirlinga C Honnakatti said, “Life would be beautiful if people won't indulge in harmful activities, including alcohol and drug consumption.” Quoting extensively Kannada poets, Mr. Honnakatti urged people to lead a happy life without getting addicted to any bad habits.
WERC President Sarvesh Samaga spoke.
