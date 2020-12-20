Mangaluru

Cyclists ride to create drug abuse awareness in Mangaluru

Four-and-a-half-year-old Samyukta was the centre of attraction at Sundays rally.   | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Over 50 cyclists, from four-and-a-half-year-old Samyuktha to 60-year-old Joseph Pereira, joined hands with Mangaluru City Police to create awareness against drug abuse on Sunday.

Team WeRCycling, an association of professional riders, organised the rally to support the police in their initiative to spread the message against drug abuse.

The rally commenced from Mangala Stadium and passed through Lady Hill Circle, All Bagh, PVS Buildings, Bunts Hostel Circle, St Agnes Institutions and M G Road before culminating at the start venue.

Samyukta, who rode confidently with WERC's Harniish Raj, was the centre of attraction. A few cyclists including Mr. Periera and Gururaj Krishnamurthy joined the rally soon after completing their 400 km Mangaluru-Kumta-Mangaluru Brevet early in the morning.

Ramakrishna, PI with police narcotic wing, elaborated the efforts behind creating awareness against drug abuse.

Barke PI Jyothirlinga C Honnakatti said, “Life would be beautiful if people won't indulge in harmful activities, including alcohol and drug consumption.” Quoting extensively Kannada poets, Mr. Honnakatti urged people to lead a happy life without getting addicted to any bad habits.

WERC President Sarvesh Samaga spoke.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2020 11:45:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/cyclists-ride-to-create-drug-abuse-awareness-in-mangaluru/article33377305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY