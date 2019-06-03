Cycling community celebratesWorld Bicycle Day in city

The cycling community in Mangaluru celebrated World Bicycle Day, falling on June 3, by organising group rides on Sunday, to popularise the use of bicycles in daily life.

Members of Mangalore Bicycle Club, along with members of Cycling Buddies, participated in a 25-km group ride to create awareness among people about the benefits of cycling. Besides its health benefits, cycling could help considerably reduce carbon footprint with reduced use of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the members said.

MBC, in a release here, said that it wanted to tell the world that cycling is a sustainable, clean, affordable and environment-friendly mode of commuting towards a healthy tomorrow. Celebrating for the second year World Bicycle Day after it was so declared [June 3] by the United Nations in April 2018, MBC would continue to contribute its bit to take forward the initiative towards a healthy lifestyle for people. Sunday’s MBC ride began with over 30 riders assembling at Lady Hill Circle at 6 a.m. and riding through the city and its periphery, including the beaches. MBC president Dijaraja Nair, vice-president Sreekanth Raja and other members and Cycling Buddies were present.

MBC general secretary Ganesh Nayak said that since its inception in 2011, the club has adopted many environment-friendly initiatives for reducing pollution, including car-free day, Vanamahotsava and the like.

Meanwhile, members of We R Cycling (WeRC), a professional group of cyclists encouraging cycling as a lifestyle as well as sports, also organised a group ride. WeRC encouraged children to join in on the ride so that they could get proper guidance on cycling etiquette.

About 20 children and 10 senior members were present in the group ride that was flagged off near Mangala Stadium at 6.30 a.m. Senior members Sarvesh Samaga, S.I. Mubin, Harnish Raj, Ashok Lobo, P.N. Ramaraj, Shivanand Rao and Shyamprasad Nayak were present.