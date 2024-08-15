GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cybercrime victims lost over ₹26 crore this year, says Mangaluru Police Commissioner

People need to follow cyber security measures including frequent changing of passwords, switching off WIFI when not in use, and not using public wifi for secure transactions on mobile phones, says NIT-K Surathkal professor

Published - August 15, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mohit Tahiliani, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal, speaking at the cyber awareness programme, organised by Mangaluru City Police on Thursday, August 15.

While cases of cybercrime are increasing every year in Mangaluru at a faster rate, the total loss to victims from such cases registered till July 2024 was more than ₹26 crore, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in Mangaluru on Thursday, August 15.

Speaking at the cybercrime awareness programme organised by Mangaluru City Police, Mr. Agrawal said the total loss in Mangaluru in 2022 was ₹36 lakh. In 2023, the loss increased to ₹11.29 crore. “In the cases registered in the last few months is more than ₹26 crore,” Mr. Agrawal said.

While technology has greatly helped people, it has also increased ways for fraudsters to cheat gullible people. The cybercrime menace is increasing. “The police is increasing its capacity to tackle this crime. We also want people to be safe and careful while using the technology,” he said. .

Among cybercrime cases, there are more victims of share market trading scams in which doctors, engineers, and businessmen have lost money. “In one instance, a doctor invested ₹5 lakh in the virtual account that was provided. When the operator demanded 20% of the invested amount to return ₹5 lakh, the doctor realised he had been cheated,” Mr. Agrawal said. Many homemakers have lost money to part-time job offer fraud.

Last year, nearly 60 complaints were registered where money up to ₹1 lakh was deducted by fraudsters sitting in Bihar using Aadhar Enabled Payment System, Mr. Agrawal said.

Mohit Tahiliani, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute of Technology Surathkal, said it is important for people to follow cyber security measures including frequent changing of passwords, switching off WIFI when not in use, and not using public wifi for secure transactions on mobile phones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) Siddharth Goyal and DCP (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar also spoke. Many students and other people took part in the cyber crime awareness walk from T.M.A. Pai Convention Centre to PVS Circle.

