Cyber crime: Judge’s advice to police, judicial staff

K.N. Phaneendra, judge of Karnataka High Court and Governor of Karnataka Judicial Academy, said on Saturday that it was essential for the staff of the Police Department and Judiciary to have knowledge of cyber crimes.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on ‘Electronic Evidence for judicial officers, police officers, prosecutors and staff of District Judiciary’ organised by the Karnataka Judicial Academy, District Judiciary, District Legal Services Authority and Department of Police, here.

Mr. Phaneendra said cyber crimes were increasing. It was essential for the staff of the police and judicial departments to know the method in which these crimes were being committed and also the way the evidence could be collected when digital crimes were committed.

Though the Information Technology Act came into force in 2000, still there was lack of proper awareness about it and consequently the crimes being committed with the help of digital technology. It was essential for the judicial officers, police officers and prosecutors to know the method in which the digital evidences could be presented before the court.

They should also know how the digital or electronic evidences could be protected. It was for this reason workshops on electronic evidences for police personnel and judicial officers were being organized throughout the State. It was necessary that there was proper coordination as it would help in cracking digital offences, he said.

Presiding over the inaugural function, B.A. Patil, judge of Karnataka High Court and Administrative Judge of Udupi district, said that it was incumbent upon the investigating officers to collect proper electronic evidence. There should be more and proper awareness about collection and protection of digital evidences, he said.

C.M. Joshi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, welcomed the gathering. Kaveri, Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, compered the programme. Nisha James, Superintendent of Police, proposed the vote of thanks.