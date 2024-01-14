GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Customs sleuths book two passengers, seize 815 grams of gold

Officials refuse to reveal the names of passengers

January 14, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Customs sleuths on January 12, 2024, booked two passengers on charges of smuggling gold into Mangaluru International Airport.

The Customs sleuths on January 12, 2024, booked two passengers on charges of smuggling gold into Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Customs sleuths on January 12, 2024, booked two passengers on charges of smuggling gold into Mangaluru International Airport.

The Customs sleuths on January 12, 2024, booked two passengers on charges of smuggling gold into Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Customs Department sleuths have booked two passengers on charges of smuggling gold into Mangaluru International Airport. A total of 815 grams of gold valued at ₹50.93 lakh was seized.

According to a department communique, on the basis of profiling and extensive surveillance, the Mangaluru Customs sleuths on January 12 intercepted a passenger each who had arrived at the airport on Air India Express flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Following frisking, scanning and open examination of checked-in baggage, the sleuths recovered gold in the paste form from one passenger. The passenger had concealed it his rectum in the form of oval shaped objects. The other passenger had concealed the gold in paste form inside chocolate boxes in checked-in baggage, the communique said.

The sleuths refused to reveal names of the two passengers.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime / police / gold and precious material / United Arab Emirates

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.