MangaluruMANGALURU 22 January 2021 00:24 IST
Customs seizes gold from passenger
Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday seized 0.8 kg of gold valued at ₹ 44.2 lakh from a passenger hailing from Madikeri.
Joint Commissioner, Customs, Mangaluru, Joannes George said in a statement that based on intelligence inputs, officials intercepted the passenger, Ubaid Baliyath Azeez, after he arrived from Dubai by an Air India flight IX 1814.
Upon a search, the passenger was found to have concealed the gold in paste form in his rectum. It was recovered and seized.
