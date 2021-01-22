Mangaluru

Customs seizes gold from passenger

The gold that was seized in Mangaluru on Thursday.  

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday seized 0.8 kg of gold valued at ₹ 44.2 lakh from a passenger hailing from Madikeri.

Joint Commissioner, Customs, Mangaluru, Joannes George said in a statement that based on intelligence inputs, officials intercepted the passenger, Ubaid Baliyath Azeez, after he arrived from Dubai by an Air India flight IX 1814.

Upon a search, the passenger was found to have concealed the gold in paste form in his rectum. It was recovered and seized.

