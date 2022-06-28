Customs seize 1.16 kg gold

Special Correspondent June 28, 2022 00:41 IST

The Customs sleuths on Sunday seized 1.163 kg of 24 carat gold worth ₹60.24 lakh from a male passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport.

According to a communique, the sleuths checked the passenger, who hailed from Kasaragod, soon after he arrived by Indigo flight from Dubai. The sleuths found gold in paste form and it was packed in four oval shaped packets. These packets were concealed by the passenger in his rectum.

The passenger was arrested and further investigation was on.