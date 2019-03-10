Mangaluru

Customs officials seize over 1.5 kg gold worth over ₹ 49 lakh at airport

As much as 1.532.11 kg of gold, worth ₹ 49.17 lakh, was seized by Customs officials from three passengers who arrived at the international airport here on Saturday.

According to the officials, all the three arrived by Air India Express flight IX814 from Dubai and had concealed 24 Karat purity gold in paste/powder form in their rectum. While 535.610 grams of gold worth ₹ 17.19 lakh was seized from one passenger, 505.040 grams of gold worth ₹ 16.21 lakh was seized from the second passenger. As many as 491.46 grams of gold worth ₹ 15.77 lakh was seized from the third passenger.

