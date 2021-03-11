Mangaluru

Customs officials seize 2.41kg gold valued at ₹1.10 core from woman passenger at Mangaluru airport

Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from a woman’s possession at Mangaluru airport. Photo: Special Arrangment  

In one of the biggest seizures of smuggled gold in Mangaluru in the recent past, customs officials seized 2.41kg of gold, valued at ₹1.10 crore, from a woman passenger at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday.

A release from the customs mentioned the name of the accused as Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod in Kerala. She was intercepted after arriving from Dubai in an Air India flight.

The accused “tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in both her inner garments including sanitary pads and also in socks. Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession,” the release said adding that further investigation is on.

The team which seized the gold was led by Kapil Gade, Deputy Commissioner, Air Customs, Mangaluru, and comprising Preeti Suma, Superintendent, the release said.

