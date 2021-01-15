Customs officials seize 2.15 kg gold, worth ₹1.09 crore, at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru

Two persons have also been held

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport have seized 2.15 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹1.09 crore and have arrested two passengers from Kerala in this connection.

A customs release said here on Friday that Faizal Thotty Melparamba, 37, and Mohammad Shuhaib Mugu, 31, from Kasaragod district were arrested in this connection on Thursday.

They arrived by Air India flight IX 1384 from Sharjah on Thursday, the release said.

They were intercepted based on intelligence inputs and profiling of passengers. “On personal search both passengers found to have concealed gold in paste form in their underwear,” the release said.

Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, Imamuddin Ahmed and Joint Commissioner Joannes George have congratulated the team for preventing the smuggling.

The team was lead by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner, Shrikanth K., Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Naveen Kumar, Superintendents, the release added.