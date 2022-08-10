Customs Department engages students in mock Parliament, talk session

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the office of Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, on Wednesday engaged students in a talk session, a mock Parliament, and took them around New Mangalore Port.

Students from different schools in Panambur atteneded the talk on the ‘Quit India Movement’ by senior teacher Chidananda Devadiga from NMPT High School Panambur. The session was held at the the New Customs House in Panambur.

A good number of students took part in the mock Parliament on ‘effects of drug abuse’, held at the Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Panambur.

They debated on the harmful effects of drug abuse and ways to prevent this addiction, more so among students.

Inaugurating the event, Commissioner of Customs, Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed the need to prevent drug abuse. Principal Ganesh Indrale also spoke.

Earlier, Customs officials took students of NMPT Kannada School, Vidyadayini School, and Mahalingeshwara School on a tour to New Mangalore Port. Students were explained about the role played Customs sleuths in facilitating import and export of materials and also in prevention of smuggling.