Customers to get extra milk in their sachets

30 May 2021 21:17 IST

Customers of Shivamogga Cooperative Milk Federation will get an additional quantity of milk in June in all 500 ml and 1,000 ml packets they purchase. Customers in Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga districts will benefit from this move between June 1 and June 30.

In a press release issued in Shivamogga, the federation said that an extra 20 ml of milk will be added to 500 ml packets and 40 ml to 1,000 ml packets. “This is to encourage customers to drink more milk in the time of a pandemic.

The programme will be launched on June 1 to mark the World Milk Day,” the press release said. The federation took this initiative as the consumption of quality milk will help people get their immunity boosted, the release added.

