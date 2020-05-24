Mangaluru

Curfew complete in Mangaluru

The 36-hour curfew starting Saturday evening was complete in Mangaluru with streets wearing deserted looks even as sale of essentials like milk and vegetables continued as in Lockdown-1.

People who were made aware of the weekend curfew largely remained indoors. Police took a few who ventured out without valid reasons and booked cases.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said four marriages that were scheduled on Sunday in Dakshina Kannada district were given permission. However attendees to those marriages should take prior permission from local authorities, she said.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr that fell on Sunday was celebrated across the district. People offered prayers and Namaz during the celebrations.

