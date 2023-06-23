Curb moral policing through stern measures, Dinesh Gundu Rao tells police, DK administration

June 23, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Friday that he has instructed the Police Department and the District Administration to curb moral policing incidents in the district by taking stern measures.

The Minister, who held a meeting with police officials in the city on Friday, said that he instructed the police to take strict action against those who took law into their hands.

Mr. Rao said in a release that he also instructed the police to curb goondaism through tough measures.

Referring to drug trafficking and abuse, he said that it has come to his notice that some lower rank police personnel are hand in glove in drug peddling. The top police officials were directed to identify such personnel and act on them. A special drive should be conducted to curb substance abuse with the cooperation of heads of education institutes. The cooperation of parents has also been sought to curb the menace. The police, district administration and educational institutes should take up a joint drive against the peddling and consumption.

The Minister said that Dakshina Kannada has enough scope for development. Maintenance of law and order has emerged as a challenge in the district. Impartial legal measures should be taken to maintain harmony in the district. The police and district administration were issued necessary instructions on the same. Further, Mr. Rao said, the police were instructed to follow police manual and adhere to the Constitution.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth were at the meeting.

