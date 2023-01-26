Culture of hate prevails in India, says Harsh Mander

January 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Human rights activist and former IAS officer Harsh Mander said here on Thursday, January 26, that culture of hate now prevailed in the country putting the Constitution in danger. People should raise their voice against hate mongering to uphold the equality enshrined in the Constitution.

Stating that the epicentre of hate mongering is Dakshina Kannada, he said that hate can only be tackled with love. “Stand boldly against hate and fight with love,” he said and added “It is only with radical, courageous love that we can counter hate.

Speaking after releasing a book titled ‘Kutluru Kathana’ written by journalist Naveen Soorinje, Mr. Mander said: “It was one partition of land at the time of partiton. Now we are seeing millions of partitions in our hearts and we are being torn apart.”

People, he said, should fight this out in family circles, WhatsApp groups and in their conversations with friends. “We have to reach out. This battle will not be won or lost by political parties or by the courts. We the people of India should defend promise made in the Constitution of making India as a place of equal rights and citizenship,” he said.

Claiming that the country is in great crisis, Mr. Mander said that people are living in fear and they are not discussing about the wrong steps of the government openly. Because of religion and caste, some people are unable to move freely with their head held high.

The theme of book was on the harassment of Malekudiya tribals by Anti-Naxal Force in the Kudremukh National Park area 15 years ago.