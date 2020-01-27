Cultural programmes add colour toR-Day celebrations

Cultural programmes added colour to the Republic Day celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium here on Sunday.

Students of Christian High School performed the flute dance, while those from Volakadu Government Model Higher Primary School performed Bharatambeya Hemmeya Makkalu. Students of St. Francis Xavier High School, Udyavar, performed “Jai Ho” dance, while students of Ananteshwara School, Paniyadi, performed “Ae Watan”.

The district-level Sarvottam Seva Prashasti was awarded to the best performing government employees on the occasion.

They are: H. Kempegowda, Joint Director of Agriculture; B.K. Kusumadhar, technical assistant in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office; Ganesh K., Deputy Director of Fisheries; James D’Silva, assistant project officer, Zilla Panchayat; Vishwanath, warden, Pre-matriculation Boys Hostel; K. Rammohan Hebbar, Superintendent, Deputy Commissioner’s Office; K. Ravishankar, revenue inspector; Mahesh K., Panchayat Development Officer; B.V. Shivaram Rao, senior health assistant; and Manjunath Nayak, hospital attendant, Primary Health Centre, Pethri.

The district-level agriculture awards were given to Sheena Bhandary, Dinesh Ganiga, Jayaram Shetty, Satish Hegde, Daniel, Sharavati U.R., Raviraj Shetty, A.F. Monis, Sirish Shetty, Bhaskar Shetty, Vignesh, Manmath and Rangayya Shetty.