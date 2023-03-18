Cultural policy of Mangalore University suggests creating a cultural category for admission to courses

March 18, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The ‘cultural policy’ of Mangalore University released on Saturday said that the university will create special provisions for admission to its various programmes by creating a quota under the cultural category.

Regulations of the university shall be modified to make provisions for the relaxation of attendance requirements and the provision of grace marks for cultural achievers. However, this shall not mean that attendance requirements are to be taken lightly. Regulations for the same may be done on the lines of the sports policy of the university after due discussion before a committee of experts appointed especially for this purpose.

It said that as envisaged under the new National Education Policy, artists-in-residence programmes shall be initiated to expose students to the art, creativity and the rich treasures of the region where they study.

Musical instruments required for university students and troupes shall be purchased by the Cultural Centre (the constitution of which is suggested in the policy) and maintained by the staff of the Centre. The university shall take steps to offer short-term training in different cultural forms to students and other stakeholders. Training should also be given in the technical aspects related to artforms, such as lighting, curating, maintenance, etc., keeping in mind the particular inclinations of the students.

It said that Lec-Dem programmes and one-week programmes may be conducted to initiate students into various artforms and cultural expressions. Efforts may be made to project cultural champions as cultural icons so that they become models to emulate for students in general and also enhance the respect for such cultural achievers.

The policy said that a dynamic website may be created to record the stories of excellence in culture and to promote the public recognition of cultural champions.

Speaking after releasing the document of cultural policy at a function, M. Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, said that like science, there is truth in cultural life too. “We should protect the sanctity and truth of culture and artforms by overcoming corrupt practices,” he said.

Dr. Alva said that Mangalore University is probably the first university to adopt its own cultural policy. Earlier it had adopted its own sports policy. “The two policies are like the eyes of the university,” he added.

Retired English professor and a member of the cultural policy formulation committee Ravi Shankar said that the policy is inspired by the achievements of individuals and institutions.