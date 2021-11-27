‘Cultivate the sense of Nation First’

MANGALURU

27 November 2021 01:40 IST

Asking students to help common persons to exercise their fundamental rights when they are infringed upon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said here on Friday that the Constitution has stood the test of times and has stayed relevant.

Speaking at the Constitution Day programme at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mr. Shankar said that the Constitution is a biggest leveller as it provided all those aged 18 and above the right to vote.

Senior journalist Nandagopal said that it is because of the strong and well articulated Constitution that the Indian democracy has survived for over seven decades. “It is not the leaders but the Constitution that has guarded the country thus far,” he said. Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand and people should start cultivating the sense of Nation First, he said.

