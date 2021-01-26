CSP seeks sea ambulance to attend to emergencies

There is a need to upgrade facilities, says CSP SP R. Chetan

Following demand by fishermen, the Coastal Security Police (CSP) and the Department of Fisheries have asked the State government to sanction a dedicated sea ambulance. The neighbouring Kerala Government deployed sea ambulance in August 2020.

Talking to reporters after a live demonstration of the working of the CSP, Superintendent of Police of CSP R. Chetan said that since its inception in 2010, the CSP staff have rescued 460 fishermen in 82 operations conduced in nine Coastal Security Police stations in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. There was a need to upgrade facilities, including the deployment of a sea ambulance, which will help in effectively rescuing fishermen in trouble in the sea.

The sea ambulance will have a doctor and paramedical staff on board who can provide emergency treatment to fishermen who take ill on boats and save their life.

“The rescue acts by CSP have underscored the need for upgrading facilities that can save lives of those in the seas,” Mr. Chetain said.

While protection of the 320-km long the State’s coastline was its main duty, the CSP was also concerned of the welfare of the fishermen in the sea.

As many as 18 of the 200 staffs of the CSP have undergone training in patrolling and rescue operations at the National Academy of Coastal Policing, Okha, Gujarat, he said.

Five-tonne and 12-tonne capacity boats used by the CSP, Mr. Chetan said, were not effective in sea rescue operations. Apart from sea ambulance, the CSP has sought six aquatic bikes to increase the fleet to nine, he said.